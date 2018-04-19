Findlay celebrates 419 Day

The city of Findlay also wanted to embrace the love of our region and hosted an event that partnered with dozens of local businesses.

Inside of the Marathon Center for Performing Arts, hundreds arrived to show their 419 pride.

The event is called "419 Celebrate," and is ran by the Findlay Courier.

Along with free pizza and hot dogs, guests could sign up for door prizes from a variety of local businesses.

Celebrate 419 connected these visitors with over 80 partnered business not only from Findlay, but from Fostoria, Bowling Green, and others. Even though the 419 Day celebration is spearheaded by the city of Toledo, the regional pride is strong in Hancock County as well.

"We had almost 200 goody bags that had offers from 45 businesses, they were gone in about 20 minutes. And Allegra, our printing division, printed t-shirts, and they also are gone already," said Cari Zellner, Ad Director for the Findlay Courier.

The event was supposed to be held at 419 South Main Street to help tie the entire area code theme together, but because of the wind, the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts offered to hold it indoors. A true sign of this community working together.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.