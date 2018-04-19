Dave & Buster's reopens Friday after Lucas Co. Health Department confirms case of Hepatitis A

Dave & Buster's is back open near the Franklin Park Mall after a food handler who works there tested positive for Hepatitis A virus. The restaurant closed early Thursday for cleaning.

However, their sign said they were closed for renovations.

"What we're concerned with is that the individual might have spread the hepatitis A," said Eric Zgodzinski of the health department.

The health department warns that anyone who consumed any food or drink from the restaurant between March 1 through March 29 may have been exposed to the virus and is recommending to watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.

Hepatitis A is most commonly spread from person to person and can spread through contaminated food or water. It is not spread through coughing or sneezing.

Individuals with hepatitis A are infectious for two weeks prior to symptom onset.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include:

nausea and vomiting

fatigue

abdominal pain

fever

jaundice

loss of appetite

dark urine

light-colored stools

joint pain

The health department says symptoms can appear over a number of days and last less than two months, but some people can be sick for as long as six months. Hepatitis A can also sometimes cause liver failure and death.

Other risk factors for contracting hepatitis A are having sexual contact or sharing injection or non-injection illegal drugs with someone who has the infection.

People who have had Hepatitis A disease or have previously received two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine do not need to be vaccinated.

Dave & Busters has set up a phone line for people with questions or concerns at 844-617-8237. The line is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern standard time.

The GM of the company said resources for employees are being provided and hopes that guests will continue to visit the business.

Health Department leaders said the business has been complying, however neighbors are still shocked about the news.

