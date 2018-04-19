Just 4 weeks away from St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway sellathon

The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home, built by Buckeye Real Estate Group, is making some serious progress!

We're now just four weeks away until the Saint Jude Dream Home Giveaway sellathon.

Tickets for the home will go on sale on May 16.

READ: St. Jude annual Dream Home Giveaway kicks off?

You will have the chance to reserve one of the 7,500 tickets that will go on sale for $100.

Those are the only tickets that will be sold, so once they're gone, they're gone!

Don't miss your chance to win a beautiful four bedroom, 2,400 square foot home in Waterville Meadows, valued at nearly $315,000.

And don't forget, the money from ticket sales helps save kids' lives through St Jude Children's research hospital in Memphis, founded by Toledo's own Danny Thomas.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.