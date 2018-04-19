Car rolls into apartment building

Police were on the scene of a car into a building in Sylvania Thursday morning.

The crash happened at Cornwell Court around 7:30 a.m.

Police say a woman went to warm up her car, which is a stick shift.

Police say the woman thought her car was in neutral, but it was really in drive.

Police say when the woman let off the clutch, the car rolled forward into the apartment building.

Police say the car went into the window of a unit, but the unit is still livable.

Maintenance is boarding up the window until it can be fixed.

No one was injured.

