Let's FINish it: Walleye up 3-0 in division semifinal series with Indy Fuel

The Toledo Walleye are just one win away from advancing to the second round of the Kelly Cup playoffs!

The Walleye are up 3-0 in the division semifinal series with the Indy Fuel, after winning 3-1 on Indy's ice.

Four-year Walleye veteran Kyle Bonis scored two goals to help get the Fish the victory, with goalie Pat Nagle keeping the Fuel out of the net.

???? FULL COVERAGE: The Walleye defeat Indy 3-1 to take a 3-0 series lead. ???? The highlights and post game interviews are all here: pic.twitter.com/k0sImmW7RY — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) April 19, 2018

"Closing out a playoff series is probably one of the toughest things to do, especially against a team that's desperate," said Bonis. "Desperation is really tough to match. They came out pretty hard tonight because they were a desperate team. We kind of weathered the storm and got back to it and took the game over. It's going to take a very similar effort, I'm sure they'll be even more desperate tomorrow and even harder to play against."

Walleye coach Dan Watson echoes this, saying his team can't sleep on the Fuel.

"It's huge, but we can't rest on it," Watson said of Wednesday night's victory. "They're still going to give it their all tomorrow. We've been in that situation a couple years ago in South Carolina, last year in Colorado. When you're playing desperate hockey in desperate times, it can bring out the best in a hockey team. We've got to make sure we're prepared. If we get off to a great start, try to get them on their heels early, that's got to be our game plan."

The Walleye have not lost all year at Indy.

Game 4 will be played on Thursday in Indianapolis at 7:05 p.m.

Let's go Fish!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.