2 people, 2 dogs safely escape house fire

Crews are on the scene of a fire in west Toledo Thursday morning.

The fire is happened on the 2200 block of Fairfax around 4 a.m.

A family member said his mother, her husband and two dogs were all able to get out safely.

The husband said he woke up to his wife screaming, and said he feels dumbfounded and confused.

Toledo Fire spokesman Sterling Rahe said the fire began in a Corvette parked in the driveway and spread quickly to the house.

Crews say the house will not have to be torn down. However, the home is no longer livable.

The Red Cross is at the scene assisting the family, who will be living with family friends.

The fire is being investigated as suspicious.

