St. Aloyious 4th Grade Market raises $10,000

Fourth Graders in Bowling Green are getting a glimpse of what it's like to own a business

"It's an entrepreneurial event, it's part of the social studies curriculum. Each year the kids choose a product to create and make and then we sell them to the rest of the school," explained Heather Radwonski, the organizer of the St. Aloyious Fourth Grade market.

She said these students love making the products and it's a great learning experience.

"There's a lot they don't know about business, and when you start talking about business and profit and how to earn a profit and make money they're very interested in that. It's not something they get a lot of so it's very educational and they learn, oh wow if I charge this much, I'm going to make this much money," she said.

While students enjoy making a profit, they also learn trial and error in the business world.

This is the 9th year for the market. The students have raised more than $10,000 and 100% of the profit will go to local charities.

