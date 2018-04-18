April 19 a special day for Toledoans - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

April 19 a special day for Toledoans

(Source: Twitter - Jupmode) (Source: Twitter - Jupmode)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Do you know what Thursday is? It's April 19, or as we call it here in Toledo, 419 day. 

One of the places celebrating the local holiday is Jupmode. 

The apparel company is offering 25 percent off on all of their 419 products. 

Their Adams Street location is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Other local businesses on Adams street will also be celebrating.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly