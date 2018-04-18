April 19 a special day for Toledoans

Do you know what Thursday is? It's April 19, or as we call it here in Toledo, 419 day.

One of the places celebrating the local holiday is Jupmode.

The apparel company is offering 25 percent off on all of their 419 products.

Their Adams Street location is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

#419Day is a day to celebrate all things local. On Thursday we’ll be running a sale on all 419 products in our store and on our website. Make your plans to shop our sale on 4/19! pic.twitter.com/z8Nimr6JaR — JUPMODE (@jupmode) April 17, 2018

Other local businesses on Adams street will also be celebrating.

