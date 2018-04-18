TPD creates youth program for at-risk teens

Toledo Police are in the process of creating a new program for troubled youth.

It's called Friday Night Hoops with TPD.

It would target at risk teenage boys between 14 and 17 years old with the hope of steering them away from troublesome activities.

Up to 40 kids could participate for three hours on Friday nights at the Police Athletic League Building.

The program just received a $25,000 grant from the state.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.