Selling a house is a pain and in addition to getting as much as possible, house sellers want to get it done as fast as possible.That's why it's so important to know what turns buyers off.

The good news is that most of the common made mistakes can be easily avoided.

For example, cleanliness. The easiest way to send buyers away is to show them a dirty house. Better yet, show them a home filled with clutter and personal mementos.

Now, here's a nice touch; a giant pool table in the middle of the living room. Worse yet, it's the first thing you see when you come in the front door. Your buyers are going to want to want to see what a living room should look like.

So it's best to set up your living room with minimal furniture, no clutter, no personal pictures or mementos. In short, like a fancy hotel.

But another way to keep your house forever is to fill it with odors from animals or cigarettes.

Finally, if you really want to keep buyers away, don't make even the simplest repairs.

If you don't want to sell your house, just decide it's too much hassle to make it look clean and uncluttered. But if you do want to sell your house, head over to the Money Talks News website for more tips. Just do search for "How not to sell a house."

