Downtown Toledo to see $4.8 million in road work, expect delays

If you've driven through downtown Toledo lately, you've likely been late to wherever you're headed. There are lane restrictions on pretty much all of the major thoroughfares and work is just starting to ramp up.

"Oh, it's terrible," Toledo driver Anthony Davis said. "Every time you try to go anywhere, you have to take a detour. It's very inconvenient. A lot of people try to go around it and there you go, more construction."

It's the sentiment from a lot of Toledo drivers right now, trying to make their way through downtown.

"It is a lot, especially when you're trying to get in and do family events," Driver Jaymond Rice said.

"It makes it difficult turning right," driver Cody Schuchert added. "It makes it difficult turning left. It makes everything just more difficult."

The Division of Engineering Services says it's all part of a few projects.

Resurfacing on Erie Street and Michigan Street, means lane restrictions. Same goes for Monroe Street and Summit Street. Both projects expected to be done sometime in August.

"Those are the main entryways in and out of town, so I think people are just going to have to plan an extra ten minutes," Administrator of the Division of Engineering Services Doug Stephens said.

If restrictions on Erie Street, Michigan Street, Monroe Street and Summit Street aren't enough for you, get ready.

There are more restrictions coming on Monday at Jackson Street and Superior Street. It's part of the Toledo Waterways Initiative. Southbound Superior Street and eastbound Jackson. Street traffic will be open during the project.

Starting May 1, Jefferson Street and Superior Street will be completely shut down at that intersection. The project is expected to be done in October.

"We're separating sewers, building underground storage tunnels and underground facilities to reduce the number of overflows into our watersheds," Stephens explained.

Then later this summer, expect more restrictions on Summit Street from Monroe Street to Lagrange Street. Stephens says all the projects are being done now to avoid more costly repairs down the line.

In all, the city says downtown will see $4.8 million in road work.

If you're heading to any events at Fifth Third Field, The Huntington Center or Promenade Park, give yourself extra time.

Stephens says all parking will remain open during the construction.

