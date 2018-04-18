Bowling Green looking at water rate increases

Bowling Green residents could see a hike in their water rates soon.

Over the next five years, city leaders are considering a proposed six percent annual increase until 2022.

This is after a cost of service study making sure the revenue is keeping up with the expenses.

This sounds expensive, but it would only increase the average home's monthly bill by less than a dollar.

Right now, most neighbors only pay around $11.50 a month for water.

More finalized numbers are expected at Monday's Public Utilities meeting.

