Round One of Kelly Cup Playoffs continues Wednesday for Walleye

Two wins down, two more wins to go!

The Toledo Walleye continue in the run for the Kelly Cup Division Semifinals as they play the third game of round one in Indianapolis Wednesday evening.

The Walleye take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The next game will be played Thursday in Indianapolis at 7:35 p.m. Thursday evening.

After a double over-time win in game one in Toledo at the Huntington Center last Friday, the Walleye are up for the fight of this "win or go home" series!

