Sex abuse survivor running cross country to raise money, awareness for childhood sexual abuse

(WTOL) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

An estimated 40 million children are subjected to child abuse each year worldwide, an enormous and scary statistic.

One man and a cross country marathon is helping to raise awareness about just that.

The marathon is part of the Run to Heal project, led by ultra-endurance athlete Christian Griffith.

Griffith, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, is running a total of 3,000 miles across the country to raise money and spread awareness about this serious issue.

His goal is to raise $1 million, and says the only way to stop abuse is to get people talking about it.

"As a child sexual abuse survivor myself, I needed a purpose. Unfortunately, when you've been through something like this, you can create some behaviors and coping mechanisms throughout your entire life that you're not necessarily proud of. To make a long story short, I woke up one day and realized I had zero purpose," Griffith said.

Run to Heal is launched by the global foundation Help for Children.

Griffith started his run in New York City in March, and will finish in San Francisco in late August.

