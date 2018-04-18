WATCH LIVE: James Worley to be sentenced Wednesday

After almost two years after the kidnapping and murder of Sierah Joughin, her convicted killer James Worley will find out his future.

Honorable judge Jeffery Robinson will hand down Worley's sentence on April 18. Worley faces either the death penalty, life in prison without the chance of parole, life with a chance of parole in 30 years or life with a chance of parole in 25 years.

The sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Fulton County.

MOBILE USERS: Watch live here

Two weeks ago, the jury recommended to Judge Robinson that Worley should receive the death penalty. Worley's attorneys say he should be sentenced to life in prison because Worley suffered from several mental illnesses.

Worley was found guilty on March 27 of kidnapping and murdering 20-year-old Sierah.

RELATED: The People vs. James Worley

On July 19, 2016, Sierah disappeared after she and her boyfriend parted ways after a bike ride. Investigators later found her body in a shallow grave just miles from Worley's home the day he was arrested.

His trial began in March of this year, where they jury heard testimony from family and friends of both Sierah and Worley, as well as expert witnesses such as law enforcement officials, a criminal psychologist and the coroner who performed Sierah's autopsy.

The jury found Worley guilty of 17 charges, including murder, kidnapping and aggravated murder.

WTOL will stream the sentencing on air, online, on the app and on the WTOL 11 Facebook page.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.