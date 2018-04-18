Car crashes into house in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Car crashes into house in west Toledo

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Crews are on the scene of a car that crashed into a home Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at Matlack and Berkshire in west Toledo.

The car appears to have hit the porch of the home.

Crews are towing the car away from the scene. 

The crash is under investigation.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly