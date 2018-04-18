3 houses to be demolished after suspicious fire on east side

Crews were on the scene of multiple houses on fire in the same area in east Toledo.

The fires happened on the 600 block of Platt Street Wednesday morning.

Crews say there were three houses on fire, one of which are vacant.

Toledo Fire Spokesman Butch Rahe said a flammable device was thrown into a vacant home, causing it to ignite.

The fire then spread to the two other homes.

Crews say families lived in those two homes but were uninjured.

Crews had to demolish all three of the homes and say the loss is set at $195,000.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.