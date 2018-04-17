New service to recycle hazardous waste in Lucas County

Lucas County has a new service for folks to get rid of hazardous waste, laying around the house. You can safely recycle things like paint, cleaning chemicals, car batteries and electronics. The service is for individual households, not for businesses or industrial sites.

It's an effort to recycle and keep more junk out of the landfill.

"We really need the participation of all Lucas County residents to fulfill our mission to take the stuff that you don't want, give it to us. We'll take care of it," said Lucas County Commissioner, Pete Gerken.

It's free to drop off electronics. However, you cannot drop off televisions, CRT monitors or appliances. Other hazardous materials cost $1per pound. Latex paint costs $1 per gallon. Fluorescent light bulbs cost $1.00 a bulb.

You need to register a time to drop off materials. You can do that by calling 419-213-2230.

