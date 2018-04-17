SFWLC: Summer ab workout

The weather is warming up and summer is just a few months away. So that means you need to be ready for t-shirts and swimsuits.

Our Super Fitness Weight Loss Host, Kelly Heidbreder, can help.

Need to get rid of that spare tire around your middle? This is the toughest area to target so we are going to get you in shape so you have those summertime abs.

Super Fitness Weight Loss Trainer Stephanie Strock says to tighten those lower abs, work on side twists. This will work on that spare tire around the middle.

Keep your knees up and do three sets of 15, five times a week.

For more workout tips ans even a few recipes, visit the Super Fitness Weight Loss page on our website or download our app.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.