Man accused of killing girlfriend's daughter gets aggravated murder charge

Lindsay Partin, the babysitter charged in the death of a 3-year-old Hannah Wesche, abused Hannah because the toddler dumped ketchup in the toilet, newly released court documents say.

Court records: Ketchup in toilet led babysitter to abuse, cause death of 3-year-old girl

The man's court-appointed attorney requested a mental and competency evaluation before they move forward with the case.

Police say Michael Turski broke through the side door of the home and was waiting inside when his ex-girlfriend arrived home.

Police: West Toledo woman nearly killed after being beat by ex-boyfriend

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

A Toledo man will remain behind bars after being accused of killing his girlfriend's one-year-old daughter.

Joshua Herron's bond was increased to $2 million on Tuesday by a Lucas County Commons Please judge after a grand jury indicted Herron on an aggravated murder charge.

Herron was initially charged with assault, then later charged with murder after one-year-old Serenity Hunter-Davis passed away from her injuries.

Herron's court-appointed attorney requested a mental and competency evaluation before they move forward with the case.

