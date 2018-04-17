Man accused of killing girlfriend's daughter gets aggravated mur - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of killing girlfriend's daughter gets aggravated murder charge

Joshua Herron in court (Source: WTOL) Joshua Herron in court (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man will remain behind bars after being accused of killing his girlfriend's one-year-old daughter.

Joshua Herron's bond was increased to $2 million on Tuesday by a Lucas County Commons Please judge after a grand jury indicted Herron on an aggravated murder charge.

RELATED: Man accused of assaulting one-year-old now charged with murder after child dies?

Herron was initially charged with assault, then later charged with murder after one-year-old Serenity Hunter-Davis passed away from her injuries. 

Herron's court-appointed attorney requested a mental and competency evaluation before they move forward with the case.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly