One dead after two-car crash in Wood Co.

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wood County Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on McCutchenville Road between Dewitt Road and Baird Road in Perry Township around 7:10 a.m.

Police say a Honda Civic was heading southbound and a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading northbound on the road when the crash happened.

Police say two people were in the Honda Civic. 27-year-old Shawn Brennan was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the other person in the Civic, 22-year-old Breanna Reed, was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Police say the person who was inside the Grand Cherokee, 42-year-old Sarah Hottenstein, had to be extracted from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Both Brennan and Reed attend Bowling Green State University. Dr. Rodney K. Rogers, BGSU's President, released the following statement that was posted on the university's Facebook page and sent out to the campus community:

The crash is under investigation.

