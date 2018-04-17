Rascal Flatts to play at 2nd-annual Bash on the Bay

The second-annual Bash on the Bay will feature a performance you won't want to miss!

Rascal Flatts is set to play at the country music festival at Put-in-Bay on August 30.

The performance will be part of the band's "Back to US" tour. Last year, Toby Keith headlined the festival.

The festival will be held at the Put-in-Bay airport and will feature a multitude of bands, including Chris Lane and the Cory Farley Band.

Gates to the concert will open at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the festival are scheduled to go on sale on April 20. A special Rascal Flatts VIP experience ticket will be available.

Overnight ticket packages will also be available.

Miller Ferry and Jet Express will provide late-night boat service to and from Put-in-Bay the day of the festival. Food trucks will also be on site.

