Multiple crashes reported on wintry April morning

(WTOL) - It is expected by most that by April 17, spring weather will push out the winter blues and make its comeback.

That is certainly not the case this year, as police are responding to a multitude of crashes due to snowy and slippery road conditions.

Here is a list of the areas crashes have been reported Tuesday morning:

Southbound I-75 at Wales - CLOSED due to a ten-car crash

- CLOSED due to a ten-car crash Ramp from westbound I-475 to southbound I-475 - CLOSED due to a crash

- CLOSED due to a crash State Route 2 between 163 West and 163 East - Both lanes CLOSED due to multiple crashes

Both lanes CLOSED due to multiple crashes Southbound I-75 at South - Multiple lanes blocked due to a crash

- Multiple lanes blocked due to a crash Eastbound I-475 at Promedica - Lanes blocked due to a crash

- Lanes blocked due to a crash Northbound I-280 near Manhattan - Lanes blocked due to a crash

- Lanes blocked due to a crash Northbound I-75 at Phillips - Lanes blocked due to a crash

- Lanes blocked due to a crash Suder and Alexis - Crash

Crash Eastbound I-475 just before Corey - Spinout

- Spinout Northbound I-75 at mile marker 168 - Crash blocking the right lane

Crash blocking the right lane Kenwood and Douglas - Nine-car crash

Nine-car crash Anthony Wayne Trail and City Park - Crash

Crash Douglas and University Hills - CLOSED

CLOSED Maumee-Perrysburg Bridge - CLOSED

CLOSED State Route 199 south of West Millgrove near Baird - CLOSED

