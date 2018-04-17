Multiple crashes reported on wintry April morning - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Multiple crashes reported on wintry April morning

(WTOL) - It is expected by most that by April 17, spring weather will push out the winter blues and make its comeback.

That is certainly not the case this year, as police are responding to a multitude of crashes due to snowy and slippery road conditions.

Here is a list of the areas crashes have been reported Tuesday morning:

  • Southbound I-75 at Wales - CLOSED due to a ten-car crash
  • Ramp from westbound I-475 to southbound I-475 - CLOSED due to a crash
  • State Route 2 between 163 West and 163 East - Both lanes CLOSED due to multiple crashes
  • Southbound I-75 at South - Multiple lanes blocked due to a crash
  • Eastbound I-475 at Promedica - Lanes blocked due to a crash
  • Northbound I-280 near Manhattan - Lanes blocked due to a crash
  • Northbound I-75 at Phillips - Lanes blocked due to a crash
  • Suder and Alexis - Crash
  • Eastbound I-475 just before Corey - Spinout
  • Northbound I-75 at mile marker 168 - Crash blocking the right lane
  • Kenwood and Douglas - Nine-car crash
  • Anthony Wayne Trail and City Park - Crash
  • Douglas and University Hills - CLOSED
  • Maumee-Perrysburg Bridge - CLOSED
  • State Route 199 south of West Millgrove near Baird - CLOSED

