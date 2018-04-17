A man is facing murder charges after police say the person he shot died of his injuries in the hospital. Toledo Police say Daniel Kirby shot 27-year-old Charles White on Friday afternoon in west Toledo.

Man charged with murder after west Toledo shooting on Friday

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

There is no word at this time on why the man was barricaded inside the home.

Man arrested after barricading himself in house with gun in west Toledo neighborhood

Police believe Matthew J. Dempsey fled the area. He was last seen in Bryan, OH around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Murder suspect on the loose after police find body of woman in garage

Police would not confirm if the man in custody is the suspect or if anything was taken.

Man in custody after Stop & Go robbery

One person is in custody after a robbery in Holland.

The robbery occurred at the Stop and Go on McCord and Hill.

Police are still on scene investigating the robbery.

