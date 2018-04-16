Catawba Island neighbors prepare for major cleanup after flooding

The events for the week-long celebration in Canton have not yet been announced. However, officials expect it will be the biggest gathering in the history of football.More >>
It will be cold and breezy overnight and Tuesday. A few scattered snow showers will be possible with no accumulation expected. Lows will be near 30 with winds chills in the 20s overnight.More >>
University officials say they expect the project will be completed by December 2020 and will be funded by university and auxiliary funding.More >>
Investigators in Ohio say a Catholic priest under investigation for inappropriate texts with a teenager and misuse of church funds left at least two suicide notes before killing himself last December.More >>
The United States, Britain and France decided to strike Syria for its apparent use of chemical weapons without waiting for a report from U.N. inspectors.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.More >>
One of the areas hit hardest by the recent flooding is in parts of Monroe County. In fact, in Luna Pier, 200 neighbors were evacuated from their homes early Sunday started cleaning up Monday afternoon. Neighbors in both La Salle, and Luna Pier, worked to pump water out of their homes and salvaging what was left of their belongings. The Luna Pier Fire Department came through before 4 a.m. Monday with sirens and a loudspeaker calling for neighbors to evacuate. Kyle ...More >>
Ultimately, the judge will make the decision in deciding James Worley's fate, between death and life in prison.More >>
Scan. Bag. Go. One national grocery store chain is launching a new way for shoppers to get in and out of the store faster and maybe even leave with a little extra money in their pockets.More >>
