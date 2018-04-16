Catawba Island neighbors prepare for major cleanup after floodin - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Catawba Island neighbors prepare for major cleanup after flooding

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
CATAWBA ISLAND (WTOL) -

The Miller Boatline ran their ferry to the Lake Erie islands all day Monday.

But on Sunday it was a much different scene as the high winds coming in from the east were pushing the water levels above the docks at Catawba Island.

The waves crashing in were so strong, that they were bringing up large amounts of debris onto the roadways. Drivers traveling on State Route 53 had to make multiple detours around closed roads due to either high water or large rocks covering the roadway.

But for the better part of Monday, it was a constant stream of cars going to or from the islands. Many of the cars were residents of the islands, coming to the mainland to buy some heavy duty cleanup equipment, since there was quite a large mess to pick up following Sunday's wind.

For the folks living on the Lake Erie Islands things seemed to be even more difficult. 

Roads looked more like rivers on the islands, and rocks and tree limbs were thrown about everywhere.

Many home owners who live on the island shore lost many feet of property from erosion as the high water constantly slammed the shore. Now, many from the island are taking the rest of the week to cleanup the mess left behind.

"I've never seen so many tears. It was adults, they were crying, it was devastating. And we had to sit there and watch, it was Mother Nature. Somebody made a comment that Mother Nature is off of her meds," said Marguerite VanDerwyst. She lost her Shoreline property.

"Our yards are covered with rocks right now, which will take days to fix. But also, those waves are causing damage to our sea walls. And it erodes, and erodes, and erodes, and it is so much force from that water, that some sea walls out there just buckled," said Ann Huber, a Middle Bass homeowner. 

Many homeowners were unsure how much, if any of the cleanup and repairs would be covered by their home owners insurance. But they were all in agreement that they are ready for the summer to get here more than ever.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Catawba Island neighbors prepare for major cleanup after flooding

    Catawba Island neighbors prepare for major cleanup after flooding

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:33 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:33:29 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    The Miller Boatline ran their ferry to the Lake Erie islands all day Monday. But on Sunday it was a much different scene as the high winds coming in from the east were pushing the water levels above the docks at Catawba Island. The waves crashing in were so strong, that they were bringing up large amounts of debris onto the roadways. Drivers traveling on State Route 53 had to make multiple detours around closed roads due to either high water or large rocks covering the roa...More >>
    The Miller Boatline ran their ferry to the Lake Erie islands all day Monday. But on Sunday it was a much different scene as the high winds coming in from the east were pushing the water levels above the docks at Catawba Island. The waves crashing in were so strong, that they were bringing up large amounts of debris onto the roadways. Drivers traveling on State Route 53 had to make multiple detours around closed roads due to either high water or large rocks covering the roa...More >>

  • Key Bank robbery suspect turns himself in Monday

    Key Bank robbery suspect turns himself in Monday

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:06:26 GMT
    (Source: FBI email to Toledo police)(Source: FBI email to Toledo police)

    Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

    More >>

    Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

    More >>

  • Flood causes damage to homes, loss of belongings for neighbors in Monroe Co.

    Flood causes damage to homes, loss of belongings for neighbors in Monroe Co.

    Monday, April 16 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-04-17 01:12:33 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    One of the areas hit hardest by the recent flooding is in parts of Monroe County. In fact, in Luna Pier, 200 neighbors were evacuated from their homes early Sunday started cleaning up Monday afternoon. Neighbors in both La Salle, and Luna Pier, worked to pump water out of their homes and salvaging what was left of their belongings.   The Luna Pier Fire Department came through before 4 a.m. Monday with sirens and a loudspeaker calling for neighbors to evacuate.  Kyle ...

    More >>

    One of the areas hit hardest by the recent flooding is in parts of Monroe County. In fact, in Luna Pier, 200 neighbors were evacuated from their homes early Sunday started cleaning up Monday afternoon. Neighbors in both La Salle, and Luna Pier, worked to pump water out of their homes and salvaging what was left of their belongings.   The Luna Pier Fire Department came through before 4 a.m. Monday with sirens and a loudspeaker calling for neighbors to evacuate.  Kyle ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly