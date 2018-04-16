Flood causes damage to homes, loss of belongings for neighbors i - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Flood causes damage to homes, loss of belongings for neighbors in Monroe Co.

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
LUNA PIER, MI (WTOL) -

One of the areas hit hardest by the recent flooding is in parts of Monroe County.

In fact, in Luna Pier, 200 neighbors were evacuated from their homes early Sunday started cleaning up Monday afternoon. Neighbors in both La Salle, and Luna Pier, worked to pump water out of their homes and salvaging what was left of their belongings.  

The Luna Pier Fire Department came through before 4 a.m. Monday with sirens and a loudspeaker calling for neighbors to evacuate. 

Kyle Harris, has a crawl space full of water, and 20 inches of flooding in his garage. He and his wife spent their Monday going through what's left.  The Mayor of Luna Pier spent the day helping neighbors with a dumpster. 

Harris said they have a lot of work ahead of them.

"Everything works out, it's just a hassle. Nobody got hurt, everything is good, but everybody is just sort of sad. It's just hard to go through, we did it 20 years ago, so hopefully it's just another 20," said Harris. 

The last time this happened in Luna Pier, Harris said his wife was pregnant, and he came home from work to see his wife being taken down the street on a boat.

Neighbors on the coast of Lake Erie in La Salle, Michigan are dealing with the same problem. Some can't even get to their homes.

Water could be seen being pumped from Lake Shore Drive and back into Lake Erie behind these homes.

Flooding took over the whole street Sunday evening. The La Salle Fire Department had to bring out row boats to help some neighbors evacuate.

However a few neighbors were able to get ahead of it, and get their cars to higher ground. 

Laura Mlcak lives in one of the homes on Lake Shore. She has flooding in her garage and she was forced to throw many of her belongings in boxes away. 

After the flood in the late 70's, the home owners raised her house, but it still wasn't high enough for Sunday's flood. The waves pushed about a foot and a half of sand in her backyard

"It's devastating, it's devastating. So many people have lived here so many years and now they're having to start over in a sense, and it's sad," Mlcak said.

Mlcak said she has a lot of elderly neighbors and some are having trouble clean up the sand and big logs that were pushed into their yards. But, she hopes, by helping each other, they will get things back to how they belong.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Catawba Island neighbors prepare for major cleanup after flooding

    Catawba Island neighbors prepare for major cleanup after flooding

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:33 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:33:29 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    The Miller Boatline ran their ferry to the Lake Erie islands all day Monday. But on Sunday it was a much different scene as the high winds coming in from the east were pushing the water levels above the docks at Catawba Island. The waves crashing in were so strong, that they were bringing up large amounts of debris onto the roadways. Drivers traveling on State Route 53 had to make multiple detours around closed roads due to either high water or large rocks covering the roa...More >>
    The Miller Boatline ran their ferry to the Lake Erie islands all day Monday. But on Sunday it was a much different scene as the high winds coming in from the east were pushing the water levels above the docks at Catawba Island. The waves crashing in were so strong, that they were bringing up large amounts of debris onto the roadways. Drivers traveling on State Route 53 had to make multiple detours around closed roads due to either high water or large rocks covering the roa...More >>

  • Key Bank robbery suspect turns himself in Monday

    Key Bank robbery suspect turns himself in Monday

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:06:26 GMT
    (Source: FBI email to Toledo police)(Source: FBI email to Toledo police)

    Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

    More >>

    Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

    More >>

  • Flood causes damage to homes, loss of belongings for neighbors in Monroe Co.

    Flood causes damage to homes, loss of belongings for neighbors in Monroe Co.

    Monday, April 16 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-04-17 01:12:33 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    One of the areas hit hardest by the recent flooding is in parts of Monroe County. In fact, in Luna Pier, 200 neighbors were evacuated from their homes early Sunday started cleaning up Monday afternoon. Neighbors in both La Salle, and Luna Pier, worked to pump water out of their homes and salvaging what was left of their belongings.   The Luna Pier Fire Department came through before 4 a.m. Monday with sirens and a loudspeaker calling for neighbors to evacuate.  Kyle ...

    More >>

    One of the areas hit hardest by the recent flooding is in parts of Monroe County. In fact, in Luna Pier, 200 neighbors were evacuated from their homes early Sunday started cleaning up Monday afternoon. Neighbors in both La Salle, and Luna Pier, worked to pump water out of their homes and salvaging what was left of their belongings.   The Luna Pier Fire Department came through before 4 a.m. Monday with sirens and a loudspeaker calling for neighbors to evacuate.  Kyle ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly