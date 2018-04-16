TPD looking for Key Bank robbery suspect Monday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD looking for Key Bank robbery suspect Monday

Toledo police and the FBI need your help locating a man who robbed a bank in south Toledo Monday. 

Police say at approximately 12:20 p.m., a lone male entered the Key Bank located at 2161 South Byrne Road and demanded money from tellers.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money. There were no injuries reported.

According to Toledo police's Twitter, the suspect is 48-year-old Jason Willis.

The suspect is described as a male approximately 5’ 06”, around 200 lbs. with a stocky build. Suspect is believed to be in his mid to late 40’s.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants with gray stripes, a Miami Heat stocking cap and dark colored Crocs.

Suspect fled the scene in a maroon sedan.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

