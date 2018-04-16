Key Bank robbery suspect turns himself in Monday

A wanted bank robbery suspect turned himself in on Monday.

Toledo Police said Jason Willis,48, entered the Key Bank on South Byrne Monday afternoon and demanded money from the tellers.

The suspect did get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt.

Willis is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.