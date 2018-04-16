Toledo passengers react to report about Allegiant Airlines

Major issues with a popular low cost airline were exposed in a 60 Minutes report, Sunday.

Correspondent, Steve Kroft found between January 1st, 2016 and the end of last October, Allegiant had more than 100 serious mechanical incidents. That includes mid-air engine failures, smoke and fumes in the cabin, rapid descents, flight control malfunctions, hydraulic leaks and aborted takeoffs.

You may have flown through Allegiant Airlines, which has flights between Toledo Express Airport and a number of vacation destinations in Florida.

WTOL 11 stopped by Toledo Express to talk to travelers. There wasn't an incoming or departing Allegiant flight at the time, but passengers who saw the report said, it shook them.

"It scared me," said Bowling Green resident Norma Christen. "I would not want to be on that plane. The planes that are not well taken care of."

"I was just shocked that that kind of thing was allowed to go on," said Margaret Bodie of Port Clinton.

The airline responded in a statement about the report saying, in part: "Allegiant complies with all FAA requirements and participates in numerous voluntary safety programs to ensure we operate to the highest standards."

The report is getting a lot of attention on Facebook. One of our followers from the Toledo area said they experienced smoke in the cabin of a flight. Many of you said you've had good experiences with Allegiant.

Meanwhile, some passengers said they'll think twice before booking a flight.

"I would not take that plane at this point, until I got a report from whoever goes and checks on these planes," said Bodie.

WTOL 11 reached out to the Toledo Lucas County Port Authority. We were provided with this statement:

The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority is aware of the CBS 60 Minutes story on Allegiant that aired Sunday, April 15, 2018. Allegiant has served the Toledo Region for over 12 years and has transported hundreds of thousands of passengers safely to and from Toledo Express Airport. We encourage customers who have concerns to contact Allegiant directly at 702.505.8888. For more information regarding the 60 Minutes story, please contact Allegiant’s corporate communications team at mediarelations@allegiantair.com or 702.800.2020.

You can see the full 60 Minutes report here. Allegiant's complete response can be seen here.

