Ohio State to update Wi-Fi access in Ohio Stadium, Schottenstein Center

Ohio State University will spend nearly $19 million updating Wi-Fi access, including at their football stadium and basketball arena.

Trustees approved a plan to install wireless networking access points across the Columbus campus.

University officials say they expect the project will be completed by December 2020 and will be funded by university and auxiliary funding.

Officials say wireless access will be available in Ohio Stadium and in the Schottenstein Center by fall of 2019.

