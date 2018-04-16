Suburban mayor weighs in on TAWA

There has been six meetings in six different city council discussing the Toledo Area Water Authority.

The decision for Toledo to join the authority with the surrounding suburban communities will be up to the voters this coming November. TAWA officials continue to push that everyone working together will save money, but it's still a decision that's up in the air.

If Toledo doesn't join, the nine different suburb entities will have to find another water source.

"Well we'll study and see where it goes. We will look at all options and compare prices but again, a regional system that serves all of us with reliable safe and economical water is the goal," said Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough.

If Toledo elects to join TAWA, then the Collins Park Water Treatment plant will be the primary water supply source.

There's already been several changes to the plan. Toledo Mayor, Wade Kapszukiewicz said it's all about coming up with what's best for Toledo and it's suburban neighbors.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.