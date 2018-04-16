Sylvania mayor delivers Mobile Meals Monday

Sylvania residents getting a nice surprise at their doorstep Monday.

Mayor Craig Stough delivered homemade meals to elderly residents Monday afternoon.

The Mobile Meals program allows seniors to stay in their homes and get meals delivered to them.

Mayor Stough says the program allows him to interact with residents.

"Oh, we get to meet people in Sylvania! I'm often times recognized, I get to meet some residents I normally would not see and also bring them their mobile meals which is often an important part of their day."

If you're interested in applying for mobile meals you can visit their Mobile Meals website.

