Money Talks News: Best graduation gifts

Choosing a graduation gift can be a challenge. But there are some great ideas for all ages and any budget.

It's the season when students of all ages don their caps and gowns.

Which means it's also time for friends and family to find that perfect gift. Of course, cash will always be king, but there are plenty of other great ideas, because grads need pretty much everything.

Here are some ideas for almost every budget:

Number one: Gift cards for food, gas, home supplies, online shopping sites and books.

Number two: Transportation help. Make a car payment, help with insurance, give a public transit pass or frequent flier miles.

Number three: Electronics, like a laptop, tablet or smartphone.

Great gift idea number four: Something having to do with money or money management. For example, open a savings account in their name, match a contribution they're making to their savings or buy them a share of stock or two.

How about a book that's going to help them manage money? Here's one: Life or Debt, which was written by Stacy Johnson himself!

Number five: Job search help. Assist with a resume, offer to help network, buy interviewing clothes, get them a session with a career coach.

And finally, number six: Something sentimental. Fill half a notebook with encouraging advice and life stories of your own, and leave the other half for theirs. Give a cherished heirloom, like a piece of family jewelry. Or start your own tradition.

You can put a smile on that graduate's face without busting your budget. Need more graduation gift ideas? They're waiting for you at the Money Talks News website. Just do a search for "graduation gifts."

