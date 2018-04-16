Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio celebrates 25 years

Another system to watch this week will arrive Wednesday into Thursday. It could bring another mix of rain and snow.More >>
Another system to watch this week will arrive Wednesday into Thursday. It could bring another mix of rain and snow.More >>
Investigators in Ohio say a Catholic priest under investigation for inappropriate texts with a teenager and misuse of church funds left at least two suicide notes before killing himself last December.More >>
Investigators in Ohio say a Catholic priest under investigation for inappropriate texts with a teenager and misuse of church funds left at least two suicide notes before killing himself last December.More >>
The United States, Britain and France decided to strike Syria for its apparent use of chemical weapons without waiting for a report from U.N. inspectors.More >>
The United States, Britain and France decided to strike Syria for its apparent use of chemical weapons without waiting for a report from U.N. inspectors.More >>
Counties would split nearly $115 million to replace voting machines around Ohio under a plan approved this week by the Ohio Senate.More >>
Counties would split nearly $115 million to replace voting machines around Ohio under a plan approved this week by the Ohio Senate.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
TPS spokesperson Patty Mazur said the post wasn't made by a current student and none of the other students named were aware of the post.More >>
TPS spokesperson Patty Mazur said the post wasn't made by a current student and none of the other students named were aware of the post.More >>
Police believe Matthew J. Dempsey fled the area. He was last seen in Bryan, OH around 6 a.m. on Saturday.More >>
Police believe Matthew J. Dempsey fled the area. He was last seen in Bryan, OH around 6 a.m. on Saturday.More >>
Some residents are being offered help after strong east winds caused flooding for those who live on the Lake Erie shore.More >>
Some residents are being offered help after strong east winds caused flooding for those who live on the Lake Erie shore.More >>
Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio has spent 25 years raising funds and saving the lives of those diagnosed with breast cancer in our area.More >>
Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio has spent 25 years raising funds and saving the lives of those diagnosed with breast cancer in our area.More >>
Police say this arrest may be related to recent Old Orchard neighborhood burglaries.More >>
Police say this arrest may be related to recent Old Orchard neighborhood burglaries.More >>