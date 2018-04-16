Waite HS security determines shooting threat not viable

Waite High School is limiting visitors to the school following a Facebook post threatening a shooting at the school.

Students began circulating a post from a boy who said he and three others were planning a shooting.

TPS spokesperson Patty Mazur said the post was not made by a current student, and the other students named knew nothing about the post. She believes the post may be a case of a rejected boyfriend.

Mazur said school security has determined the threat is not viable.

Mazur said the school also made calls to parents notifying them of the post.

