Police arrest individual for receiving stolen property, pawning rings

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police have arrested an individual for receiving stolen property.

Police say the person also pawned these rings: 

If you recognize the rings and can provide proof of ownership, contact Det. Andre Cowell at 419-936-3436.

