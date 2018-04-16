What's killing our babies

The average gas price may be climbing - some places getting close to $3 a gallon - but it doesn’t mean you have to give up planning that summer road trip. By using fuel reward perks at gas stations, drivers are finding foolproof ways to save at the pump.More >>
The average gas price may be climbing - some places getting close to $3 a gallon - but it doesn’t mean you have to give up planning that summer road trip. By using fuel reward perks at gas stations, drivers are finding foolproof ways to save at the pump.More >>
“Not one person at this school has said, 'you can’t do this because you’re hard of hearing.'"More >>
“Not one person at this school has said, 'you can’t do this because you’re hard of hearing.'"More >>
You've probably talked to your children about "stranger danger." You think they got the message, but did they?More >>
You've probably talked to your children about "stranger danger." You think they got the message, but did they?More >>
Grocery stores are undergoing some of their biggest changes since they opened in the 1940's. Online grocery shopping is also revolutionizing how we spend our valuable time.More >>
Grocery stores are undergoing some of their biggest changes since they opened in the 1940's. Online grocery shopping is also revolutionizing how we spend our valuable time.More >>
Nearly 8 million U.S. workers are holding multiple jobs-and that number is rising.More >>
Nearly 8 million U.S. workers are holding multiple jobs-and that number is rising.More >>
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight and Saturday.
It will be more humid with rain amounts over one inch possible.More >>
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight and Saturday.
It will be more humid with rain amounts over one inch possible.More >>
A 113-year-old woman living in suburban Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.More >>
A 113-year-old woman living in suburban Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a sheriff's deputy is in critical condition and a suspect is dead after gunfire was exchanged following attempted traffic stop.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a sheriff's deputy is in critical condition and a suspect is dead after gunfire was exchanged following attempted traffic stop.More >>
Ohio's attorney general has certified a petition for another proposed ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.More >>
Ohio's attorney general has certified a petition for another proposed ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.More >>
Some students and other protested Gov. Rick Snyder's handling of the Flint water crisis during his trip to speak at Northern Michigan University's graduation ceremony.More >>
Some students and other protested Gov. Rick Snyder's handling of the Flint water crisis during his trip to speak at Northern Michigan University's graduation ceremony.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Get ready to reserve your ticket tomorrow to win the beautiful Dream Home in Waterville, built by Buckeye Real Estate Group.More >>
Get ready to reserve your ticket tomorrow to win the beautiful Dream Home in Waterville, built by Buckeye Real Estate Group.More >>
Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control and hit a mailbox before crashing into an electric pole.More >>
Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control and hit a mailbox before crashing into an electric pole.More >>
A stroke almost took the life of a vibrant and spirited 15-year-old Michigan girl earlier this spring, but with quick intervention from ProMedica doctors she was able to throw the first pitch at Fridays Mud Hens game to “Strike Out Strokes.”More >>
A stroke almost took the life of a vibrant and spirited 15-year-old Michigan girl earlier this spring, but with quick intervention from ProMedica doctors she was able to throw the first pitch at Fridays Mud Hens game to “Strike Out Strokes.”More >>
According to Toledo Police, a car pulled into the Shell gas station on Monroe St. and Ontario when the driver's foot slipped and hit the gas pedal, sending the car into the gas pump.More >>
According to Toledo Police, a car pulled into the Shell gas station on Monroe St. and Ontario when the driver's foot slipped and hit the gas pedal, sending the car into the gas pump.More >>
Crashing waves all day Friday along the Lake Erie shoreline. It’s all caused by a relentless, pounding Nor’easter. Residents say you don’t have to be a weatherman to know what’s going on. “This Northeast wind causes the laMore >>
Crashing waves all day Friday along the Lake Erie shoreline. It’s all caused by a relentless, pounding Nor’easter. Residents say you don’t have to be a weatherman to know what’s going on. “This Northeast wind causes the laMore >>