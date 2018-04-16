Trial continued for woman accused of killing 6-month old

The trial of a woman accused of killing an infant has been continued until July.

Angie Walker could not continue in a plea deal in court Monday, as her attorney said an expert witness would not be available to testify until July 9.

Walker is accused of killing six-month-old Levi Ashley. Police say Walker and Levi's father, Antonio Burkey, were in an on-and-off relationship for several years.

Walker willingly signed a time waiver until the witness could be available. Walker previously waived her right to a speedy trial in September.

Judge Linda Jennings said there will be no further continuances after July 9.

Walker is being charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

