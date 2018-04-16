Dump truck crash downs wires, closes road - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Dump truck crash downs wires, closes road

NORTHWOOD, OH (WTOL) -

A dump truck crash causes a road closure in Northwood on Monday. 

Police say Woodville Road is closed between Lemoyne and State Route 579 after a dump truck crash took down utility poles and wires. 

Police say there is no power in the area, and the road will be closed for an extended period of time.

