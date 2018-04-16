8 left without home, firefighter injured after apartment fire

Eight people are now without a home and a firefighter is injured after a fire in an apartment building early Monday morning.

The fire happened on north Detroit and Pasadena around 1 a.m.

There are five apartments in the building which houses six adults and two children.

"Me and my two boys were asleep when it happened, My neighbors came over and got me and said the place is on fire and we got out as quick as we could. Go out with what we had on," said apartment resident David Brannon.

Everyone was able to get out safely as thick smoke could be seen coming out of the roof and windows.

"It was thick enough that you had to crawl on your hands and knees to get out," Brannon said.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries while fighting the fire and was taken to St.Vincent's to be checked out.

Brannon said everything they own is in their apartment, including clothing and family pictures.

"It's very scary. You're sleeping in the middle of the night and someone's knocking on your door to get you and your two children out. It's definitely not a good day for us, that's for sure," said Brannon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

