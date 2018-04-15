In addition to the shootings, a person was reportedly stabbed in east Toledo on Friday night.

Three of the shootings happened within blocks of each other in north Toledo and the fourth happened in west Toledo.

It was a busy weekend for Toledo Police (Source: WTOL)

Busy weekend for TPD: Four separate shootings result in two deaths

A man is facing murder charges after police say the person he shot died of his injuries in the hospital. Toledo Police say Daniel Kirby shot 27-year-old Charles White on Friday afternoon in west Toledo.

Man charged with murder after west Toledo shooting on Friday

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

There is no word at this time on why the man was barricaded inside the home.

Man arrested after barricading himself in house with gun in west Toledo neighborhood

Police believe Matthew J. Dempsey fled the area. He was last seen in Bryan, OH around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Murder suspect on the loose after police find body of woman in garage

A murder suspect is on the loose after a northwest Ohio woman was found dead in a parked vehicle inside her garage.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, 47-year-old Gina Mann’s body was found after police were called to her house on Road 87.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Mann’s boyfriend, Matthew J. Dempsey, 46, for murder.

Dempsey also lives at the home on Road 87.

Police believe Dempsey fled the area. He was last seen in Bryan, OH around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Mann’s body was taken to Lucas County for an autopsy.

If you have any information or think you have seen Matthew Dempsey, you are asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419-399-3791 or your local law enforcement agency.

