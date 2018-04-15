Murder suspect on the loose after police find body of woman in g - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Murder suspect on the loose after police find body of woman in garage

PAULDING, OH (WTOL) -

A murder suspect is on the loose after a northwest Ohio woman was found dead in a parked vehicle inside her garage.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, 47-year-old Gina Mann’s body was found after police were called to her house on Road 87.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Mann’s boyfriend, Matthew J. Dempsey, 46, for murder.

Dempsey also lives at the home on Road 87.

Police believe Dempsey fled the area. He was last seen in Bryan, OH around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Mann’s body was taken to Lucas County for an autopsy.

If you have any information or think you have seen Matthew Dempsey, you are asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419-399-3791 or your local law enforcement agency.

