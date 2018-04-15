'Full Metal Jacket' actor R. Lee Ermey passes away at 74

(RNN) – R. Lee Ermey, an American actor and voice actor, passed away Sunday at the age of 74, according to his longtime manager, Bill Rogin.

He suffered from pneumonia and passed away due to the complications of the illness.

He was best known for portraying Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in "Full Metal Jacket."

Statement from R. Lee Ermey's long time manager, Bill Rogin:



It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R. Lee Ermey ("The Gunny") passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia. He will be greatly missed by all of us.



Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed.

