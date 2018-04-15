Weekend Nor'easter floods Point Place neighborhood

There was spotty flooding Sunday around Toledo’s Point Place.

Two days of pounding rain had nothing to do with it.

Rather a Nor’Easter that blew the Ottawa River over its banks.

Shoreland Avenue got a soaking like nobody can ever remember.

By afternoon, water was receding in the neighborhood.

Debris washed up from yards littered the street.

“Actually very surprised. Hopefully this will be the last time it happens. We can only hope,” said David Bell, who has six inches of water in his garage and laundry room.

It gets worse.

There’s no heat, the toilets don’t work and the septic tank is backed up.

Four feet of water also inched up into the crawl space and the duct work is soaked.

Imagine waking up to this.

“It’s devastating. Wake up in the morning and hear a gurgling and not know exactly what’s going on all through the house then open the garage door and see the water,” said David’s wife Wendy.

The Bell family has lived here for three years.

They do have flood insurance.

“Not much you can do about it. Tomorrow is a new day,” said Mr. Bell who will move his family into a hotel until repairs to his house are complete.

Shoreland Avenue runs along the Ottawa River.

The water flowed through a wetlands area at the end of the block then drained into the street.

“So the water actually goes through the streets and hits all the residential properties which causes the flooding,” said Shoreland Avenue resident Chris Jaquillard.

