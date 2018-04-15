Weekend Nor'easter floods Point Place neighborhood

Another system to watch this week will arrive Wednesday into Thursday. It could bring another mix of rain and snow.More >>
The United States, Britain and France decided to strike Syria for its apparent use of chemical weapons without waiting for a report from U.N. inspectors.More >>
Counties would split nearly $115 million to replace voting machines around Ohio under a plan approved this week by the Ohio Senate.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is stepping down immediately, moving up a resignation he announced earlier this week amid talk of an FBI investigation into his activities.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
People who live along the Lake Erie shoreline are dealing with flooding to their homes and businesses as a result of strong winds and rain over the weekend.More >>
Police believe Matthew J. Dempsey fled the area. He was last seen in Bryan, OH around 6 a.m. on Saturday.More >>
There was spotty flooding Sunday around Toledo’s Point Place. Two days of pounding rain had nothing to do with it. Rather a Nor’Easter that blew the Ottawa River over its banks.More >>
The Toledo Walleye and Indy Fuel came out hitting hard in game 2 of the first round ECHL playoffs.
If the Walleye win the first round series against Indy they will take on either Fort Wayne or Cincinnati in the next round of the playoffs.More >>
R. Lee Ermey, an American actor and voice actor, passed away on Sunday at the age of 74, according to his longtime manager, Bill Rogin.More >>
