ECHL Playoffs Game 2: Toledo Walleye vs. Indy Fuel

The Toledo Walleye and Indy Fuel came out hitting hard in game 2 of the first round ECHL playoffs.

Toledo got on the board first when Christian Hilbrich got his 3rd goal of the series with 11:54 left in the first period to go ahead 1-0.

After two quick goals by the Fuel at the top of the second period, the Walleye found themselves down for the first time in the series.

The Walleye were able to get one back and tie the game before the end of the second.

Christian Hilbrich scored again in the third for his fourth goal in the series to give the Walleye a 3-2 lead.

With 2:25 left in the third, Austen Brassard gave the Fish some insurance with a goal to put the Walleye on top 4-2.

Indy made it interesting with less than a minute left in regulation to make it 4-3.

If the Walleye win the first round series against Indy they will take on either Fort Wayne or Cincinnati in the next round of the playoffs.

