SE Michigan, NW Ohio lakeshore sees heavy flooding after high winds, rain

Another system to watch this week will arrive Wednesday into Thursday. It could bring another mix of rain and snow.More >>
Another system to watch this week will arrive Wednesday into Thursday. It could bring another mix of rain and snow.More >>
The United States, Britain and France decided to strike Syria for its apparent use of chemical weapons without waiting for a report from U.N. inspectors.More >>
The United States, Britain and France decided to strike Syria for its apparent use of chemical weapons without waiting for a report from U.N. inspectors.More >>
Counties would split nearly $115 million to replace voting machines around Ohio under a plan approved this week by the Ohio Senate.More >>
Counties would split nearly $115 million to replace voting machines around Ohio under a plan approved this week by the Ohio Senate.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is stepping down immediately, moving up a resignation he announced earlier this week amid talk of an FBI investigation into his activities.More >>
Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is stepping down immediately, moving up a resignation he announced earlier this week amid talk of an FBI investigation into his activities.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
People who live along the Lake Erie shoreline are dealing with flooding to their homes and businesses as a result of strong winds and rain over the weekend.More >>
People who live along the Lake Erie shoreline are dealing with flooding to their homes and businesses as a result of strong winds and rain over the weekend.More >>
Another system to watch this week will arrive Wednesday into Thursday. It could bring another mix of rain and snow.More >>
Another system to watch this week will arrive Wednesday into Thursday. It could bring another mix of rain and snow.More >>
Lake shore flooding continues Sunday as strong winds have pushed large amounts of water against the western shores of Lake Erie. These winds will subside and then change to the west this evening. Water levels will quickly subside as this occurs and flooding will come to an end. Elsewhere, rain showers and chilly weather continue to be likely thru this evening. Rain will largely end overnight with left over light showers possible Monday.More >>
Lake shore flooding continues Sunday as strong winds have pushed large amounts of water against the western shores of Lake Erie. These winds will subside and then change to the west this evening. Water levels will quickly subside as this occurs and flooding will come to an end. Elsewhere, rain showers and chilly weather continue to be likely thru this evening. Rain will largely end overnight with left over light showers possible Monday.More >>
The Consumers Energy website says that some areas may not see restoration until Sunday afternoon or evening.More >>
The Consumers Energy website says that some areas may not see restoration until Sunday afternoon or evening.More >>
His name comes up quite a bit these days in Washington, but the California native says, despite the rain, he was happy to visit Findlay, an agricultural town that reminds him so much of home.More >>
His name comes up quite a bit these days in Washington, but the California native says, despite the rain, he was happy to visit Findlay, an agricultural town that reminds him so much of home.More >>