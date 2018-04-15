SE Michigan, NW Ohio lakeshore sees heavy flooding after high winds, rain

People who live along the Lake Erie shoreline are dealing with flooding to their homes and businesses as a result of strong winds and rain over the weekend.

Roads that run along the Lake, including State Route 2 and State Route 53, were also closed due to the high water.

The City of Toledo was working throughout the weekend to deal with flooding in Point Place.

According to a statement, crews placed pumps to send water back into the lake as it blown over the break wall in certain areas.

Sandbags were also been placed in areas with high water.

“Everyone knows Lake Erie is supposed to drain out by going over Niagara Falls, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “With a persistent northeast wind like this it drains into Toledo. We are working tirelessly to help home and business owners.”

A bit further to the north, some evacuations were ordered for people living along the water as their lakeshore homes quickly became surrounded by the water.

The community of Grand Beach in Frenchtown Township had to be evacuated as 4 feet of water rushed in.

This flooding also reached into the Port Clinton area and caused serious damage to the docks at Miller Ferry.

As a result of the damage, Miller Ferry's boats were out in the lake since 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

As of 4:15 p.m. they were working on getting temporary dock space closer to Toledo and expected to have tired crews off the lake by 6 p.m.

In Marblehead, rocks and debris have been pushed up onto the road.

