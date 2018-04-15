Lakeshore flooding continues Sunday as strong winds have pushed large amounts of water against the western shores of Lake Erie. These winds will subside and then change to the west this evening. Water levels will quickly subside as this occurs and flooding will come to an end.
Elsewhere, rain showers and chilly weather continue to be likely thru this evening. Rain will largely end overnight with left over light showers possible Monday.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.