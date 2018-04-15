Lakeshore Flooding - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lakeshore Flooding

Lakeshore flooding continues Sunday as strong winds have pushed large amounts of water against the western shores of Lake Erie. These winds will subside and then change to the west this evening. Water levels will quickly subside as this occurs and flooding will come to an end. 



Elsewhere, rain showers and chilly weather continue to be likely thru this evening. Rain will largely end overnight with left over light showers possible Monday. 
 

