Thousands lose power in Lenawee Co. on Sunday

Consumers Energy reported that as many as 3,000 customers in Lenawee County lost power on Sunday at seven different outage sites.

Western Adrian is one of the seven outage sites where about 1,200 customers were without power.

Outages came about as a result of icing combined with wind.

The Consumers Energy website says that some areas may not see restoration until Sunday afternoon or evening.

