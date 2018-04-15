3,000 customers without power in Lenawee Co. Sunday

Consumers Energy is reporting that 3,000 customers in Lenawee County are without power Sunday at seven different outage sites.

Western Adrian is one of the seven outage sites where about 1,200 customers are currently without power.

Some outages are a result of icing combined with wind.

The Consumers Energy website says that some areas may not see restoration until Sunday afternoon or evening.

