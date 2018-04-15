Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: April 12, 2018

Imagine a piece of property in your part of town.

It's largely unused right now but you know there are future plans for it and then, suddenly, you're told they're going to build a jail there.

A county jail.

What do you do?

Well, up in the Detroit/Alexis area people are fighting back.

We've heard the arguments for a new Lucas County jail and now we give voice, in the interest of learning, to those opposed to the structure being built in their neck of the woods.

We welcomed in Joyce Flusher and Mary Dutkowski from "Keep the Jail downtown Toledo."

Social Security accounts for at least part of the incomes of over 70-million people in this country.

And as baby-boomers retire in droves, that number is only going to climb.

However, there's likely much about social security you don't know, but should.

The perfect person to help us in that regard is Erin Thompson, Public Affairs Specialist with the Social Security Office in Toledo.

