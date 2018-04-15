Sylvania crews worked on putting out a garage fire in Sylvania Township Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on the 800 block of Larch Road.

Sylvania police says there were people inside, but everyone got out of the home safely and there were no injuries reported.

The start of the fire is currently unknown.

WTOL 11 was the first on the scene.

