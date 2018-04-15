Garage fire in Sylvania Township Sunday morning

FIRST ALERT SUNDAY: Watch for slippery surfaces this morning, especially for counties just north of the MI/OH border. Winter Weather Advisory in effect for those counties until 10 a.m. today.More >>
FIRST ALERT SUNDAY: Watch for slippery surfaces this morning, especially for counties just north of the MI/OH border. Winter Weather Advisory in effect for those counties until 10 a.m. today.More >>
The United States, Britain and France decided to strike Syria for its apparent use of chemical weapons without waiting for a report from U.N. inspectors.More >>
The United States, Britain and France decided to strike Syria for its apparent use of chemical weapons without waiting for a report from U.N. inspectors.More >>
Counties would split nearly $115 million to replace voting machines around Ohio under a plan approved this week by the Ohio Senate.More >>
Counties would split nearly $115 million to replace voting machines around Ohio under a plan approved this week by the Ohio Senate.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is stepping down immediately, moving up a resignation he announced earlier this week amid talk of an FBI investigation into his activities.More >>
Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is stepping down immediately, moving up a resignation he announced earlier this week amid talk of an FBI investigation into his activities.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
FIRST ALERT SUNDAY: Watch for slippery surfaces this morning, especially for counties just north of the MI/OH border. Winter Weather Advisory in effect for those counties until 10 a.m. today.More >>
FIRST ALERT SUNDAY: Watch for slippery surfaces this morning, especially for counties just north of the MI/OH border. Winter Weather Advisory in effect for those counties until 10 a.m. today.More >>
Sylvania police says there were people inside, but everyone got out of the home safely and there were no injuries reported.More >>
Sylvania police says there were people inside, but everyone got out of the home safely and there were no injuries reported.More >>
It started on the front porch area of the house, then made its way inside, up to the second story of the house.More >>
It started on the front porch area of the house, then made its way inside, up to the second story of the house.More >>
Ottawa County ODOT is still in the process of setting up a detour for this closure.More >>
Ottawa County ODOT is still in the process of setting up a detour for this closure.More >>
The Susan G. Komen foundation has gained a lot of support over the years in our area.
The 25th anniversary celebration was celebrated on Saturday night at the Renaissance Hotel in Downtown Toledo.More >>
The Susan G. Komen foundation has gained a lot of support over the years in our area.
The 25th anniversary celebration was celebrated on Saturday night at the Renaissance Hotel in Downtown Toledo.More >>